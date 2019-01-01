ñol

Gentex
(NASDAQ:GNTX)
$26.78
-0.27[-1.00%]
At close: Sep 2
$27.0204
0.2404[0.90%]
After Hours: 5:05PM EDT
Day High/Low26.65 - 27.4152 Week High/Low26.16 - 36.65Open / Close27.28 / 26.78Float / Outstanding211.2M / 235.1M
Vol / Avg.777.5K / 1.1MMkt Cap6.3BP/E19.8950d Avg. Price28.16
Div / Yield0.48/1.77%Payout Ratio44.12EPS0.31Total Float211.2M

Gentex Stock (NASDAQ:GNTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gentex reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jul 22

EPS

$0.310

Quarterly Revenue

$463.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$463.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gentex missed estimated earnings by 18.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $35.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gentex's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.34 0.38 0.45
EPS Actual 0.37 0.35 0.32 0.36
Revenue Estimate 433.50M 412.77M 437.09M 470.58M
Revenue Actual 468.25M 419.84M 399.60M 428.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Gentex using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Gentex Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reporting earnings?
A

Gentex (GNTX) is scheduled to report earnings on October 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 22, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.31, which hit the estimate of $0.31.

Q
What were Gentex’s (NASDAQ:GNTX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $438.6M, which missed the estimate of $452.6M.

