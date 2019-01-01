Gentex Stock (NASDAQ:GNTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gentex missed estimated earnings by 18.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $35.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gentex's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.34 0.38 0.45 EPS Actual 0.37 0.35 0.32 0.36 Revenue Estimate 433.50M 412.77M 437.09M 470.58M Revenue Actual 468.25M 419.84M 399.60M 428.00M

