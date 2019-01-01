Gentex Stock (NASDAQ:GNTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
Earnings Recap
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gentex missed estimated earnings by 18.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $35.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gentex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.34
|0.38
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.35
|0.32
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|433.50M
|412.77M
|437.09M
|470.58M
|Revenue Actual
|468.25M
|419.84M
|399.60M
|428.00M
Earnings History
