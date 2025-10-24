Why Is Gentex Corporation Stock Falling Today?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company’s third-quarter EPS and sales missed expectations.

The automotive products company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 47 cents.

Quarterly sales of $655.236 million (up 8% year over year) missed the Street view of $664.513 million.

Core Gentex revenue (excluding VOXX) was $570.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 6% decline from the third quarter of 2024.

“Looking at our regional performance for the third quarter, North American OEM revenue increased approximately 5% quarter-over-quarter, supported by robust production schedules and increased content per vehicle,” said Steve Downing, president and CEO of Gentex.

In Europe, revenue declined approximately 14% quarter-over-quarter.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company’s consolidated gross margin was 34.4%, compared to a gross margin of 33.5% in the year-ago period, which did not include VOXX.

The core Gentex gross margin (excluding VOXX) was 34.9%, representing a 140 basis-point increase compared to the third quarter of 2024.

The gross margin improvement was, however, partially offset by incremental tariff-related costs, which negatively impacted margins by approximately 90 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $122.3 million, compared to income of $125.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, which did not include VOXX.

During the third quarter of 2025, the company had an effective tax rate of 16.3%, compared to 15.7% in the year-ago period.

Revenue By Category

Gentex Automotive reported third-quarter 2025 net sales of $558 million, down from $596.5 million a year earlier, as auto-dimming mirror shipments fell in Europe and China, partially offset by stronger advanced-feature mirror sales in North America.

Gentex’s Other segment reported $12.3 million in third-quarter sales, up from $12 million, which included dimmable aircraft windows, fire protection products, medical devices, and biometrics.

VOXX contributed $84.9 million in third-quarter sales as post-acquisition integration continued, with efforts focused on product alignment, customer relationships and operational synergies.

As of September 30, 2025, approximately 39.6 million shares remain available under the repurchase plan, and future buybacks will align with the company’s capital allocation strategy and market conditions.

Outlook

The firm narrowed its fiscal 2025 sales outlook to $2.5 billion–$2.6 billion from $2.44 billion–$2.61 billion. The revised guidance compares with the Wall Street consensus estimate of $2.525 billion.

Full-year 2025 production in the company’s primary markets is expected to decline 1% year over year, while production in North America is projected to decrease approximately 2% compared to 2024.

“The third quarter is best summarized as a continuation of the underlying economic environment of the last year and a half,” Downing added.

“Additionally, the previous two quarters were impacted by mix weakness in Europe, Japan and Korea, as well as continued headwinds in China due to the ongoing tariff environment.”

GNTX Price Action: Gentex shares were down 5.74% at $24.81 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

