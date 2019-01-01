Gentex Stock (NASDAQ:GNTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gentex
The latest price target for Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) was reported by Jefferies on July 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting GNTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.23% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) was provided by Jefferies, and Gentex maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gentex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gentex was filed on July 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gentex (GNTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $36.00 to $33.00. The current price Gentex (GNTX) is trading at is $26.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
