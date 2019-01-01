ñol

Gentex
(NASDAQ:GNTX)
$26.78
-0.27[-1.00%]
At close: Sep 2
$27.0204
0.2404[0.90%]
After Hours: 5:05PM EDT
Day High/Low26.65 - 27.4152 Week High/Low26.16 - 36.65Open / Close27.28 / 26.78Float / Outstanding211.2M / 235.1M
Vol / Avg.777.5K / 1.1MMkt Cap6.3BP/E19.8950d Avg. Price28.16
Div / Yield0.48/1.77%Payout Ratio44.12EPS0.31Total Float211.2M

Gentex Stock (NASDAQ:GNTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$35.00

Lowest Price Target1

$25.00

Consensus Price Target1

$23.25

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
30001

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Jefferies
  • B. Riley Securities
  • Exane BNP Paribas
  • Goldman Sachs

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Gentex

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Gentex Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Gentex (GNTX)?
A

The latest price target for Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) was reported by Jefferies on July 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting GNTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.23% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Gentex (GNTX)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) was provided by Jefferies, and Gentex maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Gentex (GNTX)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gentex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gentex was filed on July 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 25, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Gentex (GNTX) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gentex (GNTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $36.00 to $33.00. The current price Gentex (GNTX) is trading at is $26.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

