Gentex Stock (NASDAQ:GNTX), Guidance and Forecast

|Day High/Low26.65 - 27.41
|52 Week High/Low26.16 - 36.65
|Open / Close27.28 / 26.78
|Float / Outstanding211.2M / 235.1M
|Vol / Avg.777.5K / 1.1M
|Mkt Cap6.3B
|P/E19.89
|50d Avg. Price28.16
|Div / Yield0.48/1.77%
|Payout Ratio44.12
|EPS0.31
|Total Float211.2M
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
Date Announced
Period
Period Year
Min EPS
Max EPS
Estimate
Min Rev
Max Rev
Revenue Estimate
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Gentex in recent months.
