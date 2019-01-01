QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
23.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
594M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GME Resources Ltd is an exploration and development company with nickel and cobalt interests in Western Australia. Its principal asset is NiWest nickel-cobalt project and Fairfield Gold Prospect.


GME Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GME Res (GMRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GME Res (OTCGM: GMRSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GME Res's (GMRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GME Res.

Q

What is the target price for GME Res (GMRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GME Res

Q

Current Stock Price for GME Res (GMRSF)?

A

The stock price for GME Res (OTCGM: GMRSF) is $0.04 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GME Res (GMRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GME Res.

Q

When is GME Res (OTCGM:GMRSF) reporting earnings?

A

GME Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GME Res (GMRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GME Res.

Q

What sector and industry does GME Res (GMRSF) operate in?

A

GME Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.