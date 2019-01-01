QQQ
Gala Pharmaceutical Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) industry. It is focused on the development, research, and commercialization of products derived from the hemp and cannabis plant. It is focused on CBD flavored thin-film strip which is an advanced method of providing CBD for the dietary supplement. The services offered by the company are the development of cannabinoid-based health and wellness products; development of medical grade compounds; licensing of proprietary testing, genetics, labeling and packaging, tracking, production, and standardization methods for the medicinal herb industry. The group earns revenue from the sale of products related to hemp and CBD, including modified electronic cigarettes and vape pens.

Gala Pharmaceutical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gala Pharmaceutical (GLPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gala Pharmaceutical (OTC: GLPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gala Pharmaceutical's (GLPH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gala Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Gala Pharmaceutical (GLPH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gala Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Gala Pharmaceutical (GLPH)?

A

The stock price for Gala Pharmaceutical (OTC: GLPH) is $0.0009 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 18:22:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gala Pharmaceutical (GLPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gala Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Gala Pharmaceutical (OTC:GLPH) reporting earnings?

A

Gala Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gala Pharmaceutical (GLPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gala Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Gala Pharmaceutical (GLPH) operate in?

A

Gala Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.