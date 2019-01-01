Gala Pharmaceutical Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) industry. It is focused on the development, research, and commercialization of products derived from the hemp and cannabis plant. It is focused on CBD flavored thin-film strip which is an advanced method of providing CBD for the dietary supplement. The services offered by the company are the development of cannabinoid-based health and wellness products; development of medical grade compounds; licensing of proprietary testing, genetics, labeling and packaging, tracking, production, and standardization methods for the medicinal herb industry. The group earns revenue from the sale of products related to hemp and CBD, including modified electronic cigarettes and vape pens.