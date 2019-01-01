QQQ
Range
5.4 - 5.48
Vol / Avg.
35.7K/138.2K
Div / Yield
0.36/6.74%
52 Wk
4.55 - 6.6
Mkt Cap
9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Galp Energia SGPS SA is an integrated operator with business lines spanning from exploration and production to refining and marketing of oil products. Refining and marketing constitutes the largest portion of the company's revenue, with exploration and production and gas and power divisions. Galp operates a multitude of offshore production and exploration facilities in Europe, South America, Africa, and southeast Asia. Processing is done by a group of refineries in Portugal that distributes refined products, primarily in the Iberian Peninsula but also in Africa. Gas and power sales consist of supply, distribution, and marketing of natural gas, along with multigeneration and sale of electricity.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV

Analyst Ratings

Galp Energia SGPS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galp Energia SGPS (GLPEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galp Energia SGPS (OTCPK: GLPEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galp Energia SGPS's (GLPEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galp Energia SGPS.

Q

What is the target price for Galp Energia SGPS (GLPEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galp Energia SGPS

Q

Current Stock Price for Galp Energia SGPS (GLPEY)?

A

The stock price for Galp Energia SGPS (OTCPK: GLPEY) is $5.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galp Energia SGPS (GLPEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 18, 2018.

Q

When is Galp Energia SGPS (OTCPK:GLPEY) reporting earnings?

A

Galp Energia SGPS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Galp Energia SGPS (GLPEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galp Energia SGPS.

Q

What sector and industry does Galp Energia SGPS (GLPEY) operate in?

A

Galp Energia SGPS is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.