|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Galp Energia SGPS (OTCPK: GLPEF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Galp Energia SGPS.
There is no analysis for Galp Energia SGPS
The stock price for Galp Energia SGPS (OTCPK: GLPEF) is $11.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Galp Energia SGPS.
Galp Energia SGPS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Galp Energia SGPS.
Galp Energia SGPS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.