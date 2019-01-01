Galp Energia SGPS SA is an integrated operator with business lines spanning from exploration and production to refining and marketing of oil products. Refining and marketing constitutes the largest portion of the company's revenue, with exploration and production and gas and power divisions. Galp operates a multitude of offshore production and exploration facilities in Europe, South America, Africa, and southeast Asia. Processing is done by a group of refineries in Portugal that distributes refined products, primarily in the Iberian Peninsula but also in Africa. Gas and power sales consist of supply, distribution, and marketing of natural gas, along with multigeneration and sale of electricity.