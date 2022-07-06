Graham Holdings Acquires New Dealerships In Virginia

by

Graham Holdings Co GHC has acquired a Toyota Motor Corp TM dealership and a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership in Woodbridge, Virginia, from the Lustine Automotive Group. The financial details were not disclosed.

Graham Holdings holds a 90% stake. Christopher J. Ourisman, a member of the Ourisman Automotive Group family of dealerships, and his team will operate and manage the dealerships.

The company also owns four other automotive dealerships.

GHC held $975.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: GHC shares are trading lower by 1.72% at $559.83 on the last check Wednesday.

