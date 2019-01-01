ñol

Graham Hldgs
(NYSE:GHC)
615.68
5.56[0.91%]
At close: Jun 2
615.16
-0.5200[-0.08%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low612.11 - 619.51
52 Week High/Low547.75 - 678.25
Open / Close613.86 / 615.16
Float / Outstanding2.7M / 4.9M
Vol / Avg.15.8K / 18.9K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E9.04
50d Avg. Price605.69
Div / Yield6.32/1.04%
Payout Ratio9.06
EPS19.5
Total Float2.7M

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Dividends

Graham Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Graham Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.07%

Annual Dividend

$6.32

Last Dividend

Apr 20

Next Dividend

Jul 18
Graham Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Graham Hldgs (GHC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Graham Hldgs (GHC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Graham Hldgs ($GHC) will be on August 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Graham Hldgs (GHC) shares by July 19, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Graham Hldgs (GHC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Graham Hldgs (GHC) will be on July 18, 2022 and will be $1.58

Q
What is the dividend yield for Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC)?
A

The most current yield for Graham Hldgs (GHC) is 1.04% and is payable next on August 5, 2022

