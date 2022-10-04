ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Graham's Hoover CEO To Retire Later This Year

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 9:59 AM | 1 min read
Graham's Hoover CEO To Retire Later This Year
  • Graham Holdings Co GHC stated that Barry Holden, president and CEO of its manufacturing division Hoover Treated Wood Products, will retire later this year.
  • "Barry is a remarkable leader who has built a business that we can all be proud of. On behalf of everyone at Graham Holdings, I want to thank him for 50 years of exceptional service," said Graham CEO Timothy J. O'Shaughnessy.
  • David Gillrie has been named to succeed Holden as Hoover's CEO.
  • Gillrie earned a BS in business administration and an MSA from Central Michigan University.
  • Price Action: GHC shares traded flat at $547.41 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementGeneral