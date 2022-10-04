Graham's Hoover CEO To Retire Later This Year

- Graham Holdings Co GHC stated that Barry Holden, president and CEO of its manufacturing division Hoover Treated Wood Products, will retire later this year.
- "Barry is a remarkable leader who has built a business that we can all be proud of. On behalf of everyone at Graham Holdings, I want to thank him for 50 years of exceptional service," said Graham CEO Timothy J. O'Shaughnessy.
- David Gillrie has been named to succeed Holden as Hoover's CEO.
- Gillrie earned a BS in business administration and an MSA from Central Michigan University.
- Price Action: GHC shares traded flat at $547.41 on the last check Tuesday.
