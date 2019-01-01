QQQ
Range
11 - 11.18
Vol / Avg.
61.4K/78.9K
Div / Yield
0.7/6.34%
52 Wk
8.73 - 12.58
Mkt Cap
179.3M
Payout Ratio
19.46
Open
11.06
P/E
3.31
EPS
0
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. It invests primarily in the master limited partnership (MLP) and other energy investments.

Analyst Ratings

Goldman Sachs MLP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldman Sachs MLP (GER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldman Sachs MLP's (GER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldman Sachs MLP.

Q

What is the target price for Goldman Sachs MLP (GER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldman Sachs MLP

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldman Sachs MLP (GER)?

A

The stock price for Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) is $11.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldman Sachs MLP (GER) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) reporting earnings?

A

Goldman Sachs MLP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldman Sachs MLP (GER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldman Sachs MLP.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldman Sachs MLP (GER) operate in?

A

Goldman Sachs MLP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.