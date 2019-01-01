QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
25K/18.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
7.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
133.8M
Outstanding
Glen Eagle Resources Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition, the exploration and the evaluation of mining properties. The company currently operates in two segments which are the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties, recovery of gold and silver from tailings and recovery of gold from rocks. The corporation's activities are conducted in Quebec (Canada), and Honduras. Its properties include Moose Lake in Canada; and Project Cobra Oro 1, and Project Cobra Oro 2 in Honduras.

Glen Eagle Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glen Eagle Resources (GERFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glen Eagle Resources (OTCPK: GERFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Glen Eagle Resources's (GERFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glen Eagle Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Glen Eagle Resources (GERFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glen Eagle Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Glen Eagle Resources (GERFF)?

A

The stock price for Glen Eagle Resources (OTCPK: GERFF) is $0.0548 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:12:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glen Eagle Resources (GERFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glen Eagle Resources.

Q

When is Glen Eagle Resources (OTCPK:GERFF) reporting earnings?

A

Glen Eagle Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glen Eagle Resources (GERFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glen Eagle Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Glen Eagle Resources (GERFF) operate in?

A

Glen Eagle Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.