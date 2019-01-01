QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Greenshift Corp is a United States-based engineering and technology company. Principally, it invents, develops, and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the more efficient use of natural resources. The company operates through a single segment namely Technologies and related products and services to United States-based ethanol producers. It focuses on extraction efforts in two primary industries including corn ethanol and pulp and paper. Additionally, it offers products such as corn oil extraction, biodiesel, and lignin, and many more. The company generates revenue by licensing its technologies to ethanol producers in exchange for ongoing royalty and other license fees.

Greenshift Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenshift (GERS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenshift (OTCPK: GERS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Greenshift's (GERS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenshift.

Q

What is the target price for Greenshift (GERS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenshift

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenshift (GERS)?

A

The stock price for Greenshift (OTCPK: GERS) is $0.124 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:20:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenshift (GERS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenshift.

Q

When is Greenshift (OTCPK:GERS) reporting earnings?

A

Greenshift does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenshift (GERS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenshift.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenshift (GERS) operate in?

A

Greenshift is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.