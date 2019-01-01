Greenshift Corp is a United States-based engineering and technology company. Principally, it invents, develops, and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the more efficient use of natural resources. The company operates through a single segment namely Technologies and related products and services to United States-based ethanol producers. It focuses on extraction efforts in two primary industries including corn ethanol and pulp and paper. Additionally, it offers products such as corn oil extraction, biodiesel, and lignin, and many more. The company generates revenue by licensing its technologies to ethanol producers in exchange for ongoing royalty and other license fees.