QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Genesis Energy
(NYSE:GEL)
12.63
0.02[0.16%]
At close: Jun 2
12.63
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.46 - 12.68
52 Week High/Low7.49 - 13.48
Open / Close12.49 / 12.63
Float / Outstanding65.1M / 122.6M
Vol / Avg.180.7K / 572.9K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price11.83
Div / Yield0.6/4.76%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.2
Total Float65.1M

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Genesis Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$-0.200

Quarterly Revenue

$631.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$631.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genesis Energy beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $110.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 3.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesis Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.04 0 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.71 -0.32 -0.49 -0.43
Revenue Estimate 515.46M 402.75M 367.46M 409.92M
Revenue Actual 581.58M 518.82M 503.86M 521.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Genesis Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Genesis Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) reporting earnings?
A

Genesis Energy (GEL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.24.

Q
What were Genesis Energy’s (NYSE:GEL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $406.7M, which missed the estimate of $487.8M.

