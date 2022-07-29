This Healthcare Stock Tumbled 43%; Here Are 88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX climbed 71.1% to close at $0.3250 on Thursday after gaining 10% on Wednesday. Athersys is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
- SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX gained 68.6% to settle at $7.03. Benchmark initiated coverage on SKYX Platforms with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
- ECB Bancorp, Inc. ECBK jumped 40.9% to close at $14.09.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS climbed 37.1% to close at $1.92.
- Q&K International Group Limited QK gained 32.6% to close at $1.87.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK shares surged 31.5% to close at $22.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX surged 30.9% to close at $1.99 after the company completed its clinical trial for BT-001, an investigational prescription digital therapeutic that is designed to use nCBT to treat type 2 diabetes.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN surged 30% to settle at $30.92 alongside Sunnova Energy International after the company reported strong top-line financial results and reaffirmed guidance.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST gained 28.1% to close at $2.69.
- Shares of alternative energy-related stocks traded higher after Senator Manchin said he supports the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes investment in technologies for all fuel types including hydrogen, nuclear and renewables.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 28% to close at $5.86 after the company entered into an agreement with Ace Hardware USA to sell 35 products across 5,500 stores.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA rose 27.9% to close at $24.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN gained 27.2% to close at $14.45 after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD gained 27.1% to settle at $6.00.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA jumped 26.5% to close at $4.01.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC jumped 26.2% to settle at $12.63.
- Plug Power Inc. PLUG gained 25.9% to close at $21.63 after Senator Joe Manchin reversed his opposition to a bill that includes provisions to address climate change.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA rose 24.8% to close at $22.35.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. AVCO gained 23.8% to close at $0.5960. Avalon Globocare, last month, filed for mixed shelf of up to $50 million.
- Bel Fuse Inc. BELFB gained 23.7% to settle at $23.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY gained 23.5% to close at $16.10.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG gained 23.1% to settle at $0.2950 after the company entered into a time charter contract with Teekay Chartering Limited, with a gross charter rate of $23,000 per day for a period of roughly 24 months.
- NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR gained 22.6% to close at $24.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Following earnings, BWS Financial upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Broadwind, Inc. BWEN rose 22.6% to settle at $1.90. The company is expected to issue Q2 results before the market opens on August 9, 2022.
- Stem, Inc. STEM gained 22.5% to close at $10.69.
- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC rose 20.5% to settle at $13.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Additionally, Spirit Airlines terminated its merger deal with the company after deciding to merge with JetBlue Airlines.
- Wingstop Inc. WING jumped 20.2% to close at $119.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
- FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI gained 20.1% to close at $4.97.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. GALT rose 20.4% to settle at $2.48.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 19.6% to close at $0.5996. Revelation Biosciences recently announced pricing of a $5 million public offering.
- TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC shares rose 19.3% to close at $14.47. TPI Composites is expected to release its Q2 results after the market close on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
- Impinj, Inc. PI gained 18.7% to settle at $82.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance above estimates.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS rose 18.3% to close at $22.52.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF gained 18.2% to settle at $0.52.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR gained 18.2% to close at $19.83. Shares of solar companies traded higher in sympathy with Sunnova, which reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. Clean energy stocks have also gained after Senator Joe Manchin said he would support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes investments in some types of renewable energy.
- Blink Charging Co. BLNK gained 17.8% to settle at $21.28. Shares of alternative energy-related stocks traded higher after Senator Manchin said he supports the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes investment in technologies for all fuel types including hydrogen, nuclear and renewables.
- Sleep Number Corporation SNBR rose 17.7% to close at $42.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND gained 17.6% to settle at $8.64. Mondee appointed Orestes Fintiklis as Vice Chairman of the Board.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE rose 17.3% to close at $20.17. Alphabet reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. However, revenue for the company’s Search and Other segment was $40.7 billion, up 13.7% year-over-year.
- RealNetworks, Inc. RNWK climbed 17.3% to close at $0.6801 after the company announced an agreement to merge with and into Greater Heights. The company's outstanding shares will be converted into the right to receive cash consideration of $0.73 per share.
- Lantronix, Inc. LTRX gained 17.3% to close at $6.85. Lantronix sees FY22 sales in excess of $35 million.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL rose 17% to settle at $10.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Constellation Energy Corporation CEG rose 16.3% to close at $64.59.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ gained 15.7% to close at $20.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also authorized a $2 billion buyback.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM rose 15.6% to close at $28.72 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 15.3% to close at $88.50. Shares of solar companies traded higher in sympathy with Sunnova, which reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 14.6% to close at $3.38.
- Daseke, Inc. DSKE rose 14.3% to close at $7.98 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $10 price target.
- Altus Power, Inc. AMPS gained 10.3% to settle at $7.50.
- Etsy, Inc. ETSY climbed 9.9% to close at $104.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ rose 8.5% to close at $0.7380 after the company reported positive top-line results for OvaStem® pilot study.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA gained 7.8% to close at $6.38. Shares of alternative energy-related stocks traded higher after Senator Manchin said he supports the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes investment in technologies for all fuel types including hydrogen, nuclear and renewables.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE rose 6.3% to close at $12.18.
Losers
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH dropped 42.9% to settle at $ 2.96 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also guided 2022 EPS of $(2.55)-$(1.65).
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC shares dipped 41.2% to close at $ 5.10 on Thursday following reports of an order on a patent litigation over Xifaxan.
- Ranpak Holdings Corp. PACK dropped 29.7% to close at $4.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX declined 26.6% to close at $2.40 after the company reported pricing of $85.0 million public offering and concurrent private placement.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU fell 23.6% to settle at $5.90 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pathward Financial, Inc. CASH declined 21.2% to close at $ 34.00 after the company reported Q3 results. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pathward Financial from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $67 to $45.
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW fell 18.2% to close at $11.21 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY declined 18.2% to settle at $17.97 on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
- Upwork Inc. UPWK dropped 18% to close at $18.97 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC dropped 17.7% to close at $ 35.60 after the company reported a year-over-year drop in Q2 EPS and said it now expects2022 results to be toward the lower end of guidance ranges.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI dipped 17.6% to close at $3.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares declined 16.8% to close at $0.1129 after the company received a determination letter from the Nasdaq stating that the Company has not regained compliance.
- Coursera, Inc. COUR fell 16.7% to settle at $ 13.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates. Raymond James downgraded Coursera from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Carriage Services, Inc. CSV dipped 16.4% to close at $36.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK dropped 16.1% to close at $98.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and updated its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Pegasystems Inc. PEGA dipped 15.4% to close at $40.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. GLUE fell 14.8% to settle at $9.15.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS dipped 14.1% to close at $19.32 after the company lowered its earnings outlook.
- FormFactor, Inc. FORM fell 13.9% to settle at $34.66 after the company issued a weak Q3 forecast.
- Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF dropped 13.9% to settle at $97.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT dipped 13.9% to close at $18.73.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 13.4% to close at $0.4090 after dropping over 12% on Wednesday.
- MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX declined 13% to settle at $3.20.
- DPCM Capital, Inc. XPOA fell 12.6% to close at $8.72.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. OII dipped 11% to settle at $10.03 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Baxter International Inc. BAX dropped 10.9% to close at $59.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Grifols, S.A. GRFS dipped 10.2% to close at $9.52.
- SLM Corporation SLM fell 10.1% to close at $15.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Smith & Nephew plc SNN fell 9.9% to close at $26.46.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT fell 9.5% to close at $63.28 after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued a weak forecast.
- Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR dropped 8.5% to close at $435.58 after a Texas Jury found the company liable for $7 billion in punitive damages.
- Southwest Airlines Co. LUV fell 6.4% to close at $38.15 following the company's Q2 financial results.
- Oshkosh Corporation OSK fell 6.2% to close at $83.97 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY22 forecast.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares fell 5.4% to close at $2.97 after jumping 53% on Wednesday. The company last week signed a sponsored research agreement with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for S&P vaccine platform development.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META fell 5.2% to close at $160.72 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Daily active users for the company were 1.97 billion in the second quarter, up 3% year-over-year. Monthly active users for the company were 2.93 billion in the second quarter, up 1% year-over-year.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD fell 5.1% to close at $53.30 following Q2 results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
