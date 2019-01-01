Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting GEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.93% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Genesis Energy maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genesis Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genesis Energy was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genesis Energy (GEL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $13.00. The current price Genesis Energy (GEL) is trading at is $12.63, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
