GAMCO Investors
(NYSE:GBL)
21.07
0.44[2.13%]
At close: Jun 2
20.56
-0.5100[-2.42%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low20.51 - 21.17
52 Week High/Low19.52 - 29.8
Open / Close20.76 / 21.08
Float / Outstanding4.7M / 26.5M
Vol / Avg.10.7K / 20.3K
Mkt Cap558.2M
P/E7.37
50d Avg. Price20.93
Div / Yield0.16/0.78%
Payout Ratio4.29
EPS0.67
Total Float4.7M

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL), Dividends

GAMCO Investors issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GAMCO Investors generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.71%

Annual Dividend

$0.16

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
GAMCO Investors Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GAMCO Investors (GBL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 13, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own GAMCO Investors (GBL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for GAMCO Investors ($GBL) will be on June 28, 2022. Investors need to be owners of GAMCO Investors (GBL) shares by June 14, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next GAMCO Investors (GBL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for GAMCO Investors (GBL) will be on June 13, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)?
A

The most current yield for GAMCO Investors (GBL) is 0.80% and is payable next on June 28, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.