Range
10.5 - 10.5
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/5.2K
Div / Yield
0.3/2.91%
52 Wk
9.52 - 14
Mkt Cap
15.5B
Payout Ratio
106.12
Open
10.5
P/E
39.11
EPS
-0.03
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is an investment holding company, operates as a foremost investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation. The business activities of the firm are operated through Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in Asia-Oceania; North America, and other countries.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCPK: GBLBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Groupe Bruxelles Lambert's (GBLBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.

Q

What is the target price for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Q

Current Stock Price for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBY)?

A

The stock price for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCPK: GBLBY) is $10.495 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:57:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 30, 2012.

Q

When is Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCPK:GBLBY) reporting earnings?

A

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.

Q

What sector and industry does Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBY) operate in?

A

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.