QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.18 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
15.8K/24.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
4.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
27.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 11:40AM
Global Energy Metals Corp offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage cobalt assets. The company is a cobalt explorer and developer in the famed Mount Is a mining district in Queensland, Australia through the advancement of the Millennium Cobalt Project. Its other projects include Werner Lake Cobalt Project and Lovelock Mine & Treasure Box Projects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Energy Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Energy Metals (GBLEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Energy Metals (OTCQB: GBLEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Energy Metals's (GBLEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Energy Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Global Energy Metals (GBLEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Energy Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Energy Metals (GBLEF)?

A

The stock price for Global Energy Metals (OTCQB: GBLEF) is $0.1779 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Energy Metals (GBLEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Energy Metals.

Q

When is Global Energy Metals (OTCQB:GBLEF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Energy Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Energy Metals (GBLEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Energy Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Energy Metals (GBLEF) operate in?

A

Global Energy Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.