GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) was reported by B of A Securities on October 14, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting GBL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 255.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) was provided by B of A Securities, and GAMCO Investors maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GAMCO Investors, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GAMCO Investors was filed on October 14, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 14, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GAMCO Investors (GBL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $81.00 to $75.00. The current price GAMCO Investors (GBL) is trading at is $21.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.