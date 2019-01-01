Focus Finl Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Focus Finl Partners
Focus Finl Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Focus Finl Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) was reported by Raymond James on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting FOCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.15% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Focus Finl Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) was provided by Raymond James, and Focus Finl Partners maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Focus Finl Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Focus Finl Partners was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Focus Finl Partners (FOCS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $66.00 to $60.00. The current price Focus Finl Partners (FOCS) is trading at is $37.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
