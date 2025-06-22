Meta's Battle With OpenAI, Youtube Innovations, And Billion-Dollar Unicorns: This Week In AI

The past week in tech has been nothing short of exciting, with major companies making bold moves and industry leaders voicing their opinions. From Meta Platforms Inc. META battling with OpenAI for top talent, to YouTube’s upcoming integration of advanced AI video tools, the landscape is rapidly evolving. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been vocal about the inflated valuations of AI startups, and Amazon’s CEO has touted the transformative potential of Generative AI. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Meta’s Battle with OpenAI for Talent

Meta’s billion-dollar hiring spree in AI has hit a snag, according to CTO Andrew Bosworth. OpenAI is not letting its top minds go without a fight and is actively countering Meta’s lucrative job offers. This revelation came during Bosworth’s interview with CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime on Friday.

YouTube Shorts to Feature Veo 3 AI Video Tools

YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, is set to integrate Google’s latest generative AI video model, Veo 3, into YouTube Shorts. This announcement was made by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan during a keynote at the Cannes Lions Festival.

Elon Musk’s Take on AI Startup Valuations

Elon Musk has criticized the current AI startup landscape, stating that the hype has led to inflated startup prices. He referred to these startups as a “herd of unicorns” during his talk at Y Combinator’s AI Startup School.

Meta’s AI Smart Glasses Collaboration

Meta is teaming up with EssilorLuxottica to launch new AI-powered smart glasses under the Oakley and Prada brands. This follows the success of the second-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses, which were launched in 2023 through a partnership between Meta and Luxottica.

Amazon’s Embrace of Generative AI

Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN CEO, Andy Jassy, highlighted the company’s extensive use of Generative AI in a recent blog post. Jassy described such technologies as rare and transformative, justifying Amazon’s aggressive investment.

