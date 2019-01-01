QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Focusrite PLC is a music and audio products company supplying hardware and software products used by professional and amateur musicians. The company's operating segment includes Focusrite; Focusrite Pro; Novation; ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sequential, and Distribution. It generates maximum revenue from the Focusrite segment. Focusrite segment includes sales of Focusrite. The Novation segment includes sales of Novation or Ampify branded products. Geographically, it has a presence in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Rest of the World.

Focusrite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Focusrite (FOCIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Focusrite (OTCPK: FOCIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Focusrite's (FOCIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Focusrite.

Q

What is the target price for Focusrite (FOCIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Focusrite

Q

Current Stock Price for Focusrite (FOCIF)?

A

The stock price for Focusrite (OTCPK: FOCIF) is $15 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Focusrite (FOCIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Focusrite.

Q

When is Focusrite (OTCPK:FOCIF) reporting earnings?

A

Focusrite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Focusrite (FOCIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Focusrite.

Q

What sector and industry does Focusrite (FOCIF) operate in?

A

Focusrite is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.