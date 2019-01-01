Focusrite PLC is a music and audio products company supplying hardware and software products used by professional and amateur musicians. The company's operating segment includes Focusrite; Focusrite Pro; Novation; ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sequential, and Distribution. It generates maximum revenue from the Focusrite segment. Focusrite segment includes sales of Focusrite. The Novation segment includes sales of Novation or Ampify branded products. Geographically, it has a presence in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Rest of the World.