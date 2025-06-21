Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, and President Donald Trump's renewed attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, unsettled markets this week. The Federal Reserve held rates at 4.25-4.5%, cut its 2026 rate‑cut outlook, and signaled two cuts in 2025 amid growing inflation concerns. Trump called Powell "an American disgrace," renewing calls for outsized rate cuts.

Markets fluctuated on geopolitical and central‑bank uncertainty. Energy and defense stocks lagged, while treasury yields climbed modestly as investors weighed inflation risks. Renewables fell following proposed tax‑credit rollbacks.

Looking ahead, investors are watching Fed nominations — Trump hinted at replacing Powell — as well as developments in the Middle East and next week's economic data. Any signals on Fed independence or geopolitical escalation could significantly sway sentiment.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Circle stock rockets 540%: Cathie Wood says ‘we've just begun'", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL shares have surged 540% since their June 5 IPO — hitting $199.59 — after a Senate vote on the GENIUS Act and bullish remarks from ARK Invest's Cathie Wood, who said "we've just begun on a very big journey here."

"Uranium stocks on 11‑week tear — their longest winning streak in history", by Surbhi Jain, reports that uranium equities and ETFs — including Global X Uranium ETF URA and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM — have rallied for 11 consecutive weeks, marking their longest uninterrupted winning streak on record.

"Gorilla Technology stock surges on Q1 earnings as momentum builds", by Adam Eckert, reports that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares climbed sharply after Q1 results showed revenue doubled to $18.26 million year-over-year and adjusted earnings swung to a $0.23 profit from a $1.47 loss, while its $5 billion pipeline and $33.8 million cash position bolstered investor confidence.

The Bears

"Sunrun receives downgrade as analyst warns business model relies on inflated system values for tax credits", by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that Sunrun Inc. RUN was downgraded to Sell by GLJ Research's Gordon L. Johnson II, who warned that the company depends on overstating solar system values to claim tax credits — an exposure that the pending Senate bill could curtail and threaten its cash flow.

"JetBlue CEO: More cuts ahead as airline faces prolonged losses", by Erica Kollmann, reports that CEO Joanna Geraghty warned employees that weak travel demand has forced JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU to implement further flight and cost reductions and to delay its break-even target, potentially prolonging losses despite planned capacity cuts and route eliminations.

"McDonald's stock slips below 200‑day line — can ‘The Big Arch' reverse the slide", by Surbhi Jain, reports that McDonald's Corp. MCD shares have fallen below their 200‑day moving average — alongside key technical indicators like an RSI of 25.75 and a bearish MACD — while options markets reflect little optimism despite the launch of the "Big Arch" burger.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.