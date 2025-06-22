Tesla's Robotaxi, Boeing's Safety Concerns And Ford's Massive Recall: This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech and auto sectors. From Tesla Inc. making headlines with its upcoming Robotaxi launch to Boeing Co. facing safety concerns, there’s a lot to unpack.

Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Tesla’s Robotaxi Launch Could Be Key To $310 Price Target

Gary Black, managing director of Future Fund LLC, has set a $310 price target for Tesla Inc. ahead of the company’s Robotaxi launch in Austin on June 22. Black shared his insights on the potential impact of the Robotaxi launch on Tesla’s stock performance on a social media platform.

Boeing Faces Backlash After Fatal Aircrash

Boeing Co. has been under scrutiny following a fatal air crash in India’s Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Air India, crashed into a residential area shortly after takeoff, leading to serious questions about the safety and quality of Boeing aircraft.

Tesla’s Production Cost Advantage Over Waymo

Tesla Inc. is reportedly closer to achieving full autonomy than competitors like Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous driving company, Waymo. This is largely due to Tesla’s ability to produce cars at a fraction of the price, allowing for more vehicles on the road.

BYD Surpasses Tesla In Global EV Sales

Tesla Inc. has been outpaced in global sales for the first time by rival BYD Co. Ltd. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, Chinese automakers are building significant leads in the zero-emission vehicle market.

Ford Recalls Over 197,000 Vehicles

Ford Motor Co. has issued a recall for more than 197,000 vehicles due to a backseat issue that could potentially trap occupants inside the vehicle. The recall affects Ford Mustang Mach-E models from 2021-2025.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

Photo courtesy: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com