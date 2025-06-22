Nancy Pelosi's Portfolio Crushed Wall Street Hedge Funds With Jaw-Dropping Returns Last Year

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi, experienced a significant increase in their net worth in 2024.

What Happened: The Pelosis’ net worth could now be as high as $413 million, up from a possible $370 million in 2023. The exact figure is unknown as lawmakers are only required to disclose ranges.

Market research firm Quiver Quantitative estimated the couple’s 2024 worth at $257 million, a $26 million increase from the previous year. However, the value of their diverse ventures, including a Napa Valley winery and a stake in a Bay area Italian restaurant, could push Pelosi’s worth much higher.

As per the report by the New York Post, a substantial portion of their wealth comes from a significant stock portfolio and well-timed trades, primarily in Paul Pelosi’s name.

Notably, the couple sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT worth an estimated $2.2 million shortly before the Federal Trade Commission announced an antitrust investigation into the tech giant.

Despite some setbacks, their investment portfolio yielded an estimated 54% return in 2024, outperforming the S&P 500’s 25% gain and surpassing every large hedge fund, according to Bloomberg’s end-of-year tally.

Why It Matters: The financial success of the Pelosi couple comes at a time when there are increasing calls to prohibit Congress members from trading individual stocks. Critics argue that lawmakers have access to market-moving information before the public.

Pelosi has previously rejected these calls, but recently softened her stance. This change in attitude could potentially impact future trading activities of lawmakers, and possibly even their net worth.

