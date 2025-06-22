Trump's Legal Win, Iran's Plea, Musk's Exit And More: This Week In Politics

The week was abuzz with political and business news, with headlines dominated by the ongoing legal battle between California and the Trump administration, escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, and Elon Musk’s decision to step away from politics. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

California vs. Trump: The National Guard Dispute Intensifies

California’s legal conflict with the Trump administration over the deployment of military forces in Los Angeles has taken a new turn. An appeals court decision has provided Trump with a procedural advantage, allowing him to maintain control over the National Guard troops he deployed amid protests against immigration raids.

Read the full article here.

Iranian Official Calls on Trump to End Conflict with Israel

An Iranian official has stated that diplomacy with the U.S. could resume instantly—if Donald Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing Iran. Majid Farahani, an official with Iran’s presidency, said the U.S. holds the key to ending the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Cleaning Up Government Is Like Picking Up Trash On A Beach Before A Thousand-Foot AI Tsunami Hits—And That’s Why He’s Done With Politics

Elon Musk Steps Away from Politics

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, has announced that he’s done with politics. Speaking at the AI Startup School by Y Combinator, Musk described his brief stint in the federal government as a "side quest" that quickly proved less impactful than his core mission, which is building transformative technologies.

Read the full article here.

Trump Applauds Senate’s Passing of Stablecoin Legislation

President Donald Trump has praised the Senate's passing of the stablecoin legislation, urging Congress to get it to his desk without delays. In a Truth social post, Trump said that the "incredible" GENIUS Act would position the U.S. as the "undisputed" leader in digital assets.

Read the full article here.

Musk Responds to Trump’s Drug Accusations

In response to Trump’s ‘big-time drug addict’ jibe, Elon Musk posted laboratory results showing negative drug test results for over 20 substances, including cocaine, opiates, and cannabinoids. Musk shared the lab report with a simple "lol" comment.

Read the full article here.

Read Next: Trump Could Stop This War With One Phone Call, Says Iranian Official As Tehran Warns US Of Retaliation If Conflict With Israel Escalates – Benzinga

Photo courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain