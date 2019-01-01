QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/56.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
24.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
903.9M
Outstanding
Otso Gold Corp is a gold mining company. The company's only segment being acquisition and exploration of gold resource properties. Geographically, it has a presence in the Americas and Europe.

Otso Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Otso Gold (FIEIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Otso Gold (OTCEM: FIEIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Otso Gold's (FIEIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Otso Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Otso Gold (FIEIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Otso Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Otso Gold (FIEIF)?

A

The stock price for Otso Gold (OTCEM: FIEIF) is $0.0275 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 20:22:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Otso Gold (FIEIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otso Gold.

Q

When is Otso Gold (OTCEM:FIEIF) reporting earnings?

A

Otso Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Otso Gold (FIEIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Otso Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Otso Gold (FIEIF) operate in?

A

Otso Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.