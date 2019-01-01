First National Bank Alaska is a commercial banking service provider in the United States. Its primary business operations involve corporate banking and consumer banking services. The Bank provides trust banking services, escrow and contract collection services, bankcard services and safe deposit box facilities for business, industry, and individuals primarily within the State of Alaska. It also offers various real estate loans, including commercial and construction/development loans, multifamily residential loans, and consumer and other loans. The company also has add-on services like the United States Treasury, the United States Government-sponsored enterprises, States and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed-residential and corporate bonds.