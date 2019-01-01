|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First National Bank (OTCQX: FBAK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First National Bank.
The latest price target for First National Bank (OTCQX: FBAK) was reported by on November 27, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FBAK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First National Bank (OTCQX: FBAK) is $274 last updated Today at 6:41:27 PM.
The next First National Bank (FBAK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
First National Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for First National Bank.
First National Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.