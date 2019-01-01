QQQ
Range
257.5 - 274
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/0.4K
Div / Yield
12.8/4.95%
52 Wk
200 - 267.75
Mkt Cap
867.7M
Payout Ratio
70.68
Open
258.25
P/E
14.27
EPS
4.55
Shares
3.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First National Bank Alaska is a commercial banking service provider in the United States. Its primary business operations involve corporate banking and consumer banking services. The Bank provides trust banking services, escrow and contract collection services, bankcard services and safe deposit box facilities for business, industry, and individuals primarily within the State of Alaska. It also offers various real estate loans, including commercial and construction/development loans, multifamily residential loans, and consumer and other loans. The company also has add-on services like the United States Treasury, the United States Government-sponsored enterprises, States and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed-residential and corporate bonds.

First National Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First National Bank (FBAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First National Bank (OTCQX: FBAK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First National Bank's (FBAK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First National Bank.

Q

What is the target price for First National Bank (FBAK) stock?

A

The latest price target for First National Bank (OTCQX: FBAK) was reported by on November 27, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FBAK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First National Bank (FBAK)?

A

The stock price for First National Bank (OTCQX: FBAK) is $274 last updated Today at 6:41:27 PM.

Q

Does First National Bank (FBAK) pay a dividend?

A

The next First National Bank (FBAK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is First National Bank (OTCQX:FBAK) reporting earnings?

A

First National Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First National Bank (FBAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First National Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does First National Bank (FBAK) operate in?

A

First National Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.