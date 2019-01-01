QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp is an on-demand digital manufacturing platform in North America, serving comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. The company blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering.

Fathom Digital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fathom Digital (FATH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fathom Digital (NYSE: FATH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fathom Digital's (FATH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fathom Digital (FATH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fathom Digital (NYSE: FATH) was reported by Stifel on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting FATH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.57% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fathom Digital (FATH)?

A

The stock price for Fathom Digital (NYSE: FATH) is $8.76 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Fathom Digital (FATH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fathom Digital.

Q

When is Fathom Digital (NYSE:FATH) reporting earnings?

A

Fathom Digital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Fathom Digital (FATH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fathom Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Fathom Digital (FATH) operate in?

A

Fathom Digital is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.