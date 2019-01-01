|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Fathom Digital (NYSE: FATH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fathom Digital’s space includes: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX).
The latest price target for Fathom Digital (NYSE: FATH) was reported by Stifel on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting FATH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.57% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fathom Digital (NYSE: FATH) is $8.76 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fathom Digital.
Fathom Digital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fathom Digital.
Fathom Digital is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.