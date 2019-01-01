QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
8.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
45.3M
Outstanding
Fathom Nickel Inc is a resource development and exploration company that is targeting high-grade nickel sulfide discoveries for use in the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market.

Fathom Nickel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fathom Nickel (FNICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fathom Nickel (OTCQB: FNICF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fathom Nickel's (FNICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fathom Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for Fathom Nickel (FNICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fathom Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for Fathom Nickel (FNICF)?

A

The stock price for Fathom Nickel (OTCQB: FNICF) is $0.17906 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:36:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fathom Nickel (FNICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fathom Nickel.

Q

When is Fathom Nickel (OTCQB:FNICF) reporting earnings?

A

Fathom Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fathom Nickel (FNICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fathom Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does Fathom Nickel (FNICF) operate in?

A

Fathom Nickel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.