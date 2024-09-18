T-Mobile Partners with NVIDIA, Ericsson, And Nokia to Pioneer AI-Driven Mobile Networks

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

The company has announced a partnership with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Ericsson ERIC, and Nokia Corporation NOK to shape the future of mobile networks by placing AI at the forefront.

This collaboration will enhance the capabilities of radio access networks (RAN) in innovative ways to better serve customers.

“Just like T-Mobile led in 5G, we intend to lead in the next wave of network technology, for the benefit of our customers,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

By leveraging T-Mobile’s leadership in 5G, along with the expertise of NVIDIA, Ericsson, and Nokia in telecommunications solutions, the group, known as the founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance, is investing in an industry-first AI-RAN Innovation Center located in Bellevue, Washington.

Also Read: Fed Decision Is Here: 5 Things Investors Need To Know Ahead Of Wednesday’s Pivotal Interest Rate Call

“AI-RAN at T-Mobile will be all about unlocking the massive capacity and performance that customers increasingly demand from mobile networks,” the CEO said.

This center will focus on integrating RAN and AI advancements to create transformative network experiences for customers.

The CEO stated that the collaboration among T-Mobile, NVIDIA, Nokia, and Ericsson would shape the future of mobile networks in the 5G Advanced era and beyond, driving meaningful progress.

In a separate release, the company announced that it has inked a pact with OpenAI to revolutionize the customer experience and reset customer success benchmarks for companies worldwide. The two companies are custom-building the first intent-driven AI-decisioning platform of its kind, called IntentCX.

Price Action: TMUS shares are trading lower by 2.5% to $197.57 at last check Wednesday.

Photo by viewimage on Shutterstock

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.