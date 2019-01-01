Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Telefonaktiebolaget L M missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was down $39.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.19
|0.15
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.21
|0.14
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|7.73B
|6.78B
|6.67B
|6.51B
|Revenue Actual
|8.05B
|6.51B
|6.53B
|5.93B
Earnings History
Telefonaktiebolaget L M Questions & Answers
Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.07.
The Actual Revenue was $6B, which beat the estimate of $5.7B.
