QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Telefonaktiebolaget L M
(NASDAQ:ERIC)
8.25
0.20[2.48%]
At close: May 27
8.29
0.0400[0.48%]
After Hours: 7:40PM EDT
Day High/Low8.11 - 8.26
52 Week High/Low7.3 - 13.48
Open / Close8.15 / 8.25
Float / Outstanding- / 3.3B
Vol / Avg.5M / 10.6M
Mkt Cap27.5B
P/E12.09
50d Avg. Price8.54
Div / Yield0.25/2.99%
Payout Ratio33.24
EPS0.88
Total Float-

Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Telefonaktiebolaget L M reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$5.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$55.1B

Earnings Recap

Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Telefonaktiebolaget L M missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was down $39.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.19 0.15 0.14
EPS Actual 0.36 0.21 0.14 0.12
Revenue Estimate 7.73B 6.78B 6.67B 6.51B
Revenue Actual 8.05B 6.51B 6.53B 5.93B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Questions & Answers

Q
When is Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) reporting earnings?
A

Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Q
What were Telefonaktiebolaget L M’s (NASDAQ:ERIC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6B, which beat the estimate of $5.7B.

