Nokia And AT&T Partner For Next-Gen Fiber Network: Details

Nokia Oyj NOK disclosed a multi-year agreement with AT&T Inc. T to deploy next-generation fiber access technology.

The five-year deal includes upgrading AT&T’s current fiber infrastructure and implementing next-gen technologies for future expansions.

Nokia plans to supply its Lightspan MF and Altiplano platforms to support AT&T’s extensive fiber network, which passed 27.8 million total fiber locations as of the second quarter of 2024.

The company’s fiber solutions enable AT&T to swiftly build a future-ready network, supporting next-gen PON technologies and enhanced automation through the Altiplano Access Controller.

Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said, “This collaboration is a major milestone in our mission to connect more people and businesses. Our fiber solution opens the door to a full range of PON technologies available on the same platform and fiber.”

“This includes 10/25G PON today and eventually 50/100G PON in the future. Ultimately this can help operators like AT&T make the most of their existing fiber broadband networks today and in the future.”

As per Reuters, the deal follows Nokia’s loss of a major contract with AT&T to Ericsson ERIC, which AT&T selected in December to build a telecom network covering 70% of its U.S. wireless traffic by late 2026.

Apart from this, today, Nokia disclosed a collaboration with RUCKUS Networks to develop a solution for seamless in-building and campus-wide connectivity.

Price Action: NOK shares are down 1.46% at $4.395 at the last check Tuesday.

