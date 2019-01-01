Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget L M
Telefonaktiebolaget L M Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) was reported by Jefferies on March 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ERIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) was provided by Jefferies, and Telefonaktiebolaget L M initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Telefonaktiebolaget L M, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Telefonaktiebolaget L M was filed on March 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) is trading at is $8.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
