Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.24 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
500.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
100.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Sollensys Corp is a shell company.

Sollensys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sollensys (SOLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sollensys (OTCPK: SOLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sollensys's (SOLS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sollensys.

Q

What is the target price for Sollensys (SOLS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sollensys

Q

Current Stock Price for Sollensys (SOLS)?

A

The stock price for Sollensys (OTCPK: SOLS) is $5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:12:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sollensys (SOLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sollensys.

Q

When is Sollensys (OTCPK:SOLS) reporting earnings?

A

Sollensys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sollensys (SOLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sollensys.

Q

What sector and industry does Sollensys (SOLS) operate in?

A

Sollensys is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.