Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Dividend Yield: 17.06%

17.06% JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $43 to $14 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $43 to $14 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $38 to $17 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $38 to $17 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: On Oct. 29, FMC lowered its FY2025 earnings and sales guidance.

On Oct. 29, FMC lowered its FY2025 earnings and sales guidance.

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN)

Dividend Yield: 5.39%

5.39% Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson maintained an In-Line rating and slashed the price target from $75 to $70 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Stephen Richardson maintained an In-Line rating and slashed the price target from $75 to $70 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $80 to $75 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst John Roberts maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $80 to $75 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Nov. 3, Eastman Chemical posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

On Nov. 3, Eastman Chemical posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX)

Dividend Yield: 5.08%

5.08% Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $3.5 to $3 on Nov. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst John Roberts maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $3.5 to $3 on Nov. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded rating on the stock from Overweight to Neutral on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded rating on the stock from Overweight to Neutral on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64% Recent News: On Nov. 5, Tronox Holdings reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

On Nov. 5, Tronox Holdings reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Photo via Shutterstock