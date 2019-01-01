ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eastman Chemical
(NYSE:EMN)
109.60
1.63[1.51%]
At close: May 27
109.63
0.0300[0.03%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low108.36 - 109.84
52 Week High/Low98.24 - 130.47
Open / Close108.48 / 109.63
Float / Outstanding112.2M / 128.9M
Vol / Avg.816K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap14.1B
P/E18.09
50d Avg. Price107.1
Div / Yield3.04/2.77%
Payout Ratio47.85
EPS1.82
Total Float112.2M

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$165.00

Lowest Price Target1

$114.00

Consensus Price Target1

$132.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
04200

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Wells Fargo
  • Barclays
  • Wolfe Research
  • B of A Securities
  • Keybanc

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Eastman Chemical

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Eastman Chemical Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Eastman Chemical (EMN)?
A

The latest price target for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting EMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.05% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Eastman Chemical (EMN)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Eastman Chemical maintained their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Eastman Chemical (EMN)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eastman Chemical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eastman Chemical was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Eastman Chemical (EMN) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eastman Chemical (EMN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $128.00 to $125.00. The current price Eastman Chemical (EMN) is trading at is $109.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.