Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Dividend Yield: 12.67%

12.67% Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $9 to $8 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Jefferies analyst Laurance Alexander maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $15 to $14 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Recent News: Huntsman will hold a conference call on Friday, Nov. 7, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results.

Huntsman will hold a conference call on Friday, Nov. 7, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results.

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Dividend Yield: 5.06%

5.06% Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $55 to $46 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $44 to $36 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

Recent News: On Oct. 30, International Paper reported third-quarter results below estimates.

On Oct. 30, International Paper reported third-quarter results below estimates.

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN)

Dividend Yield: 5.47%

5.47% Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $80 to $75 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $125 to $115 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Recent News: On Nov. 3, Eastman Chemical posted downbeat quarterly results.

On Nov. 3, Eastman Chemical posted downbeat quarterly results.

