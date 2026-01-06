Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Dividend Yield: 4.65%

4.65% B of A Securities analyst George Staphos upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $56 to $60 on Jan. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

analyst George Staphos upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $56 to $60 on Jan. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%. Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $50 to $52 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Gabe Hajde maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $50 to $52 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Recent News: On Nov. 3, Sonoco completed the sale of ThermoSafe unit to Arsenal Capital Partners.

On Nov. 3, Sonoco completed the sale of ThermoSafe unit to Arsenal Capital Partners.

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN)

Dividend Yield: 5.19%

5.19% Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $70 on Dec. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

analyst Michael Sison downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $70 on Dec. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%. Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $70 to $72 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%

analyst Patrick Cunningham maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $70 to $72 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56% Recent News: On Nov. 3, Eastman Chemical posted downbeat quarterly results.

On Nov. 3, Eastman Chemical posted downbeat quarterly results.

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Dividend Yield: 6.94%

6.94% Scotiabank analyst Alfonso Salazar maintained a Sector Outperform rating and cut the price target from $41 to $40 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

analyst Alfonso Salazar maintained a Sector Outperform rating and cut the price target from $41 to $40 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%. Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $30 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Timna Tanners initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $30 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On Oct. 28, Ternium posted mixed quarterly results.

On Oct. 28, Ternium posted mixed quarterly results.

