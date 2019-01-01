QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc operates in the shipping and logistics industry. It is engaged in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company's fleet is comprised of Supramax and Ultramax bulk carriers. The firm provides the following services: commercial operations & technical supervision; vessel maintenance & repair; vessel acquisition & sale; finance, accounting, treasury & information technology services; and legal, compliance & insurance services. It transports a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including coal, grain, ore, pet coke, cement, and fertilizer.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eagle Bulk Shipping Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGKPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (OTC: EGKPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Bulk Shipping's (EGKPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGKPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eagle Bulk Shipping

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGKPF)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Bulk Shipping (OTC: EGKPF) is $0.003 last updated Fri Oct 15 2021 19:46:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGKPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Q

When is Eagle Bulk Shipping (OTC:EGKPF) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Bulk Shipping does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGKPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGKPF) operate in?

A

Eagle Bulk Shipping is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.