ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Drive Shack
(NYSE:DS)
1.60
0.13[8.84%]
At close: May 27
1.58
-0.0200[-1.25%]
After Hours: 7:04PM EDT
Day High/Low1.47 - 1.62
52 Week High/Low1.01 - 4.02
Open / Close1.47 / 1.61
Float / Outstanding91.6M / 92.4M
Vol / Avg.820.2K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap147.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float91.6M

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Drive Shack reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.220

Quarterly Revenue

$69M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$69M

Earnings Recap

 

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Drive Shack missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $7.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Drive Shack's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.10 -0.13 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.11 -0.04 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 69.26M 74.09M 67.93M 61.41M
Revenue Actual 70.53M 76.37M 73.88M 61.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Drive Shack using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Drive Shack Questions & Answers

Q
When is Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) reporting earnings?
A

Drive Shack (DS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Drive Shack’s (NYSE:DS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $81.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.