Range
1.34 - 1.48
Vol / Avg.
102.3K/211.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.9 - 2.23
Mkt Cap
478M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.34
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
325.2M
Outstanding
Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Discovery Silver Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Discovery Silver (DSVSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Discovery Silver (OTCQX: DSVSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Discovery Silver's (DSVSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Discovery Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Discovery Silver (DSVSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Discovery Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Discovery Silver (DSVSF)?

A

The stock price for Discovery Silver (OTCQX: DSVSF) is $1.47 last updated Today at 7:47:30 PM.

Q

Does Discovery Silver (DSVSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Discovery Silver.

Q

When is Discovery Silver (OTCQX:DSVSF) reporting earnings?

A

Discovery Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Discovery Silver (DSVSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Discovery Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Discovery Silver (DSVSF) operate in?

A

Discovery Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.