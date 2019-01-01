|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.830
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|3.120B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Discovery’s space includes: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV).
The latest price target for Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) was reported by B of A Securities on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting DISCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.06% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) is $28.47 last updated Today at 6:34:08 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Discovery.
Discovery’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Discovery.
Discovery is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.