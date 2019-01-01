QQQ
Range
4.15 - 4.47
Vol / Avg.
147.3K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.26 - 121.98
Mkt Cap
125.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.73
Shares
29.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Cortexyme Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a disease-modifying therapeutic approach to treat Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its approach is based on the seminal discovery of the presence of Porphyromonas gingivalis or P. gingivalis, and its secreted toxic virulence factor proteases called gingipains. The company operates in only one reportable segment that is developing and commercializing therapeutics.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cortexyme Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cortexyme (CRTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cortexyme's (CRTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cortexyme (CRTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CRTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cortexyme (CRTX)?

A

The stock price for Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) is $4.205 last updated Today at 4:32:23 PM.

Q

Does Cortexyme (CRTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cortexyme.

Q

When is Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) reporting earnings?

A

Cortexyme’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cortexyme (CRTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cortexyme.

Q

What sector and industry does Cortexyme (CRTX) operate in?

A

Cortexyme is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.