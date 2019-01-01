Cortexyme Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a disease-modifying therapeutic approach to treat Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its approach is based on the seminal discovery of the presence of Porphyromonas gingivalis or P. gingivalis, and its secreted toxic virulence factor proteases called gingipains. The company operates in only one reportable segment that is developing and commercializing therapeutics.