Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
10.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.77
EPS
-0.02
Shares
140.1M
Outstanding
Cartier Iron Corp is an exploration stage company. It is in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec and gold property in Newfoundland. The company holds an interest in Gagnon and Big Easy properties.


Cartier Iron Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cartier Iron (CRTIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cartier Iron (OTCEM: CRTIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cartier Iron's (CRTIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cartier Iron.

Q

What is the target price for Cartier Iron (CRTIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cartier Iron

Q

Current Stock Price for Cartier Iron (CRTIF)?

A

The stock price for Cartier Iron (OTCEM: CRTIF) is $0.075 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:55:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cartier Iron (CRTIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cartier Iron.

Q

When is Cartier Iron (OTCEM:CRTIF) reporting earnings?

A

Cartier Iron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cartier Iron (CRTIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cartier Iron.

Q

What sector and industry does Cartier Iron (CRTIF) operate in?

A

Cartier Iron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.