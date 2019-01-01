QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/40.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.84 - 3.59
Mkt Cap
11.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:23PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 6:33AM
Cypress Environmental Partners LP is an environmental services company serving energy companies. It provides essential midstream services including independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies and water and environmental. The company operates through three segments namely Pipeline Inspection Services; Pipeline and Process Services and Water and Environmental Services. It derives a majority of revenue from the Pipeline Inspection Services segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cypress Environmental Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cypress Environmental (CELP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cypress Environmental (NYSE: CELP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cypress Environmental's (CELP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cypress Environmental.

Q

What is the target price for Cypress Environmental (CELP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cypress Environmental (NYSE: CELP) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting CELP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 538.30% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cypress Environmental (CELP)?

A

The stock price for Cypress Environmental (NYSE: CELP) is $0.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:55:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cypress Environmental (CELP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2020.

Q

When is Cypress Environmental (NYSE:CELP) reporting earnings?

A

Cypress Environmental’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Cypress Environmental (CELP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cypress Environmental.

Q

What sector and industry does Cypress Environmental (CELP) operate in?

A

Cypress Environmental is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.