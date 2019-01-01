Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Centennial Resource Dev
Centennial Resource Dev Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) was reported by BMO Capital on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting CDEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.17% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) was provided by BMO Capital, and Centennial Resource Dev maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Centennial Resource Dev, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Centennial Resource Dev was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.00 to $8.00. The current price Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV) is trading at is $7.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
