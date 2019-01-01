QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
City Developments, or CDL, is a listed property group of parent company Hong Leong Group. CDL's main businesses in property development and hotel operations makes up the majority of the group's operating profit. A portfolio of investment properties underpins recurring rental income and increasing income from investment properties is a key strategy for the group in the medium term. CDL's key geography is in Singapore with almost half of the group's total assets derived there. Its expansion into international markets is focused on the United Kingdom, China and Japan. CDL privatized its hotel operations, Millennium and Copthorne in 2019.

City Developments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy City Developments (CDEVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of City Developments (OTCPK: CDEVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are City Developments's (CDEVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for City Developments.

Q

What is the target price for City Developments (CDEVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for City Developments

Q

Current Stock Price for City Developments (CDEVY)?

A

The stock price for City Developments (OTCPK: CDEVY) is $5.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:36:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does City Developments (CDEVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 30, 2012.

Q

When is City Developments (OTCPK:CDEVY) reporting earnings?

A

City Developments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is City Developments (CDEVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for City Developments.

Q

What sector and industry does City Developments (CDEVY) operate in?

A

City Developments is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.